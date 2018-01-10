Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa accepting spring grant applications

The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa is now accepting grant applications for its Black Hawk County spring cycle.

Grants are awarded to projects in the areas of art and culture, community betterment, education, environment, health, historic preservation and human service. Applicants must be a 501(c)(3) organization or government entity that serves Black Hawk County.

The grant applications can be found online here. First time applicants should contact Tom Wickersham at 319-243-1356 before submitting their application.

The deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. on April 1. Recipients will be announced in June.