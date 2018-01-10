Local cat shot and killed with an arrow

This week, a Fayette woman found her missing cat had been shot and killed with an arrow.

"I knew at some point that something could happen to him. I just didn't think it would be somebody cruelly shooting him like that," said Brenda Flatjord, who admits her 18-year-old cat, Vader, didn't like to be cooped-up inside.

Vader would use the doggy door to get into Flatjord's fenced-in backyard. "He climbed this fence. I mean, for 18-years-old, he could climb that fence like a pro," said Flatjord.

Vader would enjoy a few hours on warm days visiting the neighbors.

"Everyone in town knew him because he was the cat laying on the porch. He would go over and visit the older couple in the white house and they would give him treats," said Flatjord. "He has never been gone overnight and, one night, he just didn't come home."

That was back in November. Flatjord and neighbors searched hard, but Vader wasn't found until this week. He was found just feet from home in the backyard of the vacant house next door with an arrow through his body.

He was most likely shot somewhere else and tried to make it home, but died under the porch next door and was dragged out by another animal over the weekend.

"If one of my neighbors was having a problem with him, they could have come over and talked to me. It is very, very simple. There is no reason to go to violence and a lot of people do. People can be very cruel to animals," said Flatjord, who has been working with rescue animals for nearly 20 years.

The Fayette Police Department is investigating Vader's death as a case of animal cruelty.