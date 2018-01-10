White nationalist fliers distributed to Iowa City neighborhood

A surprise delivery with a white nationalist message is what people living in one Iowa City neighborhood woke up to Wednesday.

On the driveways of at least three streets of the Wetherby Park neighborhood in Iowa City were fliers with the message "Love your Race." The fliers either claim to be a message from the National Alliance, or are advertising the group by directly naming it and linking to the group's website.

It's unknown who distributed the fliers, but it was expected that it was done early Wednesday morning. The fliers were inside plastic packaging and, inside, the flier was wrapped around a monthly magazine called the "River Cities' Reader" located in the Quad Cities. The publisher of the magazine didn't immediately return a call from KWWL Wednesday night.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, National Alliance "was for decades the most dangerous and best organized neo-Nazi formation in America," that was founded in 1970.

"It's horrible. It really is," Christopher Reid said. "I would assume most people on this street would be pretty upset about it, honestly."

Reid was one of the several people who had a flier delivered to his driveway. He said, at first, he thought it was a newspaper. A statement echoed by his neighbors.

"I thought it was the newspaper and I was going to get to do the crossword, but basically it was apparent right away that it wasn't the paper and then it was an overtly racist flier," Maxwell Ostby said. Ostby lives blocks away from Reid but also had a flier on his driveway that morning.

Otsby, Reid, and other neighbors believe the Wetherby Park neighborhood was specifically targeted for a reason because it's considered a more diverse part of town.

"This is a working-class neighborhood. It's why I live here as an artist. I'm self-employed and this is where I can afford to live, and this is where other working-class people can afford to live and that means it is mixed more racially," Jillian Moore said, another resident who received a flier.

Moore said she believed the message wasn't about recruiting but was an act of intimidation. All three agreed that the message didn't sit well with them.

"I was angry, disgusted and just frustrated that it's 2018, and we're seeing things like this," Ostby said.