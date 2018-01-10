UI softball team tries its hand at curling

The University of Iowa softball team traded the dirt for the ice to see what it takes to curl.

On Wednesday, the team traveled to the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena where they learned how to curl and got the chance to give it a try themselves.

The outing was meant to serve as a team bonding exercise and to build on the excitement of the upcoming Winter Olympics where curling is one of the top events.

For most of the team, curling came as a brand new experience for them.

"I've never done it and I've actually watched like only a minute of it on TV because I've never really understood it but once I've gotten out here, it's been really fun," Brooke Rozier, an Iowa softball player, said.

Rozier said the hardest part was coming off the block to push the stone down the ice. She said it made her realize how much skill it takes and now that she knows more about the sport she expects to watch it in the upcoming Olympic games.