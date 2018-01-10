UNI loses at the buzzer 69-67 at Indiana State - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI loses at the buzzer 69-67 at Indiana State

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.
The Indiana State Sycamores scored on a tip in at the buzzer to post a 69-67 win over the University of Northern Iowa men's basketball squad on Wednesday at the Hulman Center.
UNI had rallied from a five-point deficit in the final 20 seconds to knot the score at 69-69 on a three-pointer from Wyatt Lohaus and a layup by Tywhon Pickford after a steal.
Indiana State's Jordan Barnes brought the ball down the floor with the score tied at 69-69 and launched a three-pointer that was missed, but the errant shot was tipped in by Brandon Murphy as the buzzer sounded to give the Sycamores a two-point win.
The Panthers started slowly and fell down 9-0 early, but came right back and scored the game's next nine points. UNI went on a 24-6 run after the early nine-point deficit. UNI would eventually lead by as many as 11 points in the first half at 26-15 with 7:34 on the clock.
UNI would lead by seven points at the break at 38-31. But the Sycamores came out and buried its first four three-pointers of the second half and tied the game at 44-44. Barnes led the Sycamore charge with a game-high 27 points. Barnes also added nine rebounds.
The Panthers trailed by eight at 61-53 with 5:43 left in the game before battling back to even it up at 67-67.
Pickford tied a career-high with 18 points and he added seven rebounds. Isaiah Brown scored 13 points, grabbed six rebounds, handed out five assists and tallied four steals.
UNI will be back in action on Saturday against Valparaiso at 7 p.m. in the McLeod Center.

     

