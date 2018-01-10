Former Hawkeye Coach Joe Philbin returns to Green Bay

Green Bay hired Joe Philbin as offensive coordinator and Mike Pettine as defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

Philbin returns to Green Bay after spending 10 seasons with the Packers in a variety of assistant roles from 2002-2011. He served as offensive coordinator from 2007-2011 before accepting a head coaching position with the Miami Dolphins in 2012. Philbin went 24-28 with the Dolphins before he was fired after a 1-3 start to the 2015 season.

Philbin's hiring in Miami came at a time when he was one of the hottest play-calling candidates in the game, and although things didn't work out in South Florida, he remains a valued offensive mind. The coach spent the last two seasons in Indianapolis, serving as assistant head coach and offensive line coach under Chuck Pagano. He's reunited with Packers coach Mike McCarthy, under whom Philbin called plays for a team that brought home a Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl XLV.