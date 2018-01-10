Jurors see more evidence, hear testimonies in Dubuque murder trial

The court room was packed with family and friends during day two of the Fontae Buelow trial.

Buelow, 25, of Dubuque, is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of his girlfriend, Samantha Link, 21. She died in March of last year.

At court, there were multiple testimonies. The prosecution called up Dubuque officers and one who formerly worked for the department.

During the second testimony, Lt. Brad Shannon said upon arriving to the home Buelow and Link shared together, he determined it was a crime scene.

"Based on your training and experience was it consistent with a suicide?" he was asked.

"No," Lt. Shannon stated.

Buelow has pleaded not guilty. He is alleging Link stabbed herself.

Investigator David Randell discussed photos he took of the crime scene. They included the bloody knife, blood spatter, and Link's body. He also mentioned other injuries she had, like bruises on her forehead, in between her eyes and on her nose.

Jurors also viewed police body camera video of officers searching the home. They were also questioned about the integrity of the crime scene and whether it was secure.

The trial continues Thursday.