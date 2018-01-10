8,000 high chairs recalled - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

8,000 high chairs recalled

Written by Sara Belmont
Skip Hop is recalling nearly 8,000 high chairs, citing a risk for falls and injuries to kids.

The recall is for the grey-colored "Tuo Convertible High Chairs" purchased between December 2016 and September 2017.

There are 13 reports of the front legs detaching.

 The chairs were sold on Amazon and at several stores.

Click here to see if you have an affected number style.

