Woman gets visit from groundhog on her front step

An Iowa woman finds a groundhog on her front stoop, leaning up on the glass of the door in Ankey. 

This picture was sent to our Des Moines affiliate, WHO. 

Notice the cat inside, keenly eyeing the groundhog. 

We're told he didn't see his shadow, so does that mean we're in the clear for the rest of the winter? 

