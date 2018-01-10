Waterloo father demands justice for daughter's murder 7 months after being shot

A young woman's father is calling for justice in her murder, more than seven months after she was shot and killed.

Back in June, 22-year-old Mikaela Bond Hill was shot while inside her Waterloo home. Family tell us she left behind three young children, who were all inside the home when Mikaela was shot.

Her father Sherman Hill says it's been a heartbreaking couple of months, all while her killer is still out there.

He says, "It's been painful."

A star that reads "Mikaela" blows in the wind in Hill's front yard.

He says, "I got her all around my house, plus the tree right there. It's my little memorial."

The memorial has been up for more than 7 months now, since Mikaela was murdered.

He says, "That smile is gone now, that's all the memories I have of her... just these pictures."

All while her killer, who shot through the window of her Waterloo home, is still out there. Waterloo Police say Mikaela was not the target.

Hill says, "She had just left me that night and I asked her to stay here. I wish she would have stayed just a little longer."

He's refusing to stop fighting for his daughter until justice is served, saying things need to change and someone needs to come forward. He's asking people to put down the guns and think before acting.

He says, "This society has changed, this town has changed. I grew up here, it ain't the same. It seems like most of these parents nowadays are scared of their kids."

As he remembers his daughter and mother of three.

Hill says, "They ain't even old enough to know what's going on. When I get them here, I just hug them, I just hug them."

Waterloo Police say this is still an active case as they continue to look at leads.