Political expert reacts to Governor's Condition of State speech

With Iowa lawmakers back to business, political experts are keeping a close eye on proposed changes, and how they could affect November's election.

KWWL political analyst Dr. Chris Larimer listened closely to Governor Kim Reynolds' Condition of the State speech this week, and he said she touched on a few bi-partisan issues that will likely help maintain her support among moderate voters going into the November's election.

Governor Reynolds touched on several GOP policy gains, but she also discussed mental health care, Medicaid, signing the water bill, and the opioid crisis.

Dr. Larimer said it'll be interesting to see what lawmakers decide this session.

"We never know if it's going to lead to any policy changes, because the budget is so tight this year, because it's an election year, because Republicans have unified control. Those three things are going to weigh heavily on anything legislators do, but I think for those four issues, there's the potential for some bi-partisan discussion," Dr. Larimer said.

Even though Governor Reynolds is working with a Republican-controlled House and Senate, too many changes made by Republicans could create a problem when running for re-election.

"Do you say 'no' to a bill that comes from your own party, or do you say yes, because it comes from your own party but then risk alienating moderate voters in November. So, I think that's going to be a challenge for her," Dr. Larimer said.

Historically, Dr. Larimer said there have only been two times since 1962 where Iowans have not re-elected an incumbent governor.

"We tend to re-elect incumbents, and we don't see a lot of challenge there. Unless there's something really going wrong in the state, or there's a national wave, or a huge downturn in the economy, Iowans are generally going to re-elect their governors," Dr. Larimer said.

Even though Iowans typically re-elect incumbent governors, Dr. Larimer said more people might be persuaded to change their decision this coming November, based on changes made to collective bargaining in 2017, while keeping a close eye on the state's budget.

