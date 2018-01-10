Charles City man gets prison for serious injuries to baby

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) - A central Iowa man has been sentenced to prison for causing a baby's injuries last year.

Mason City television station KIMT reports that the 19-year-old Nathan Jacobson, of Boone, has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Jacobson pleaded guilty to child endangerment causing bodily injury for injuries suffered by the 2-month-old on Oct. 17 in Charles City. Authorities say the baby was under Jacobson's care when the infant suffered bruises to the face and head, retinal bleeding and subdural bleeding.

Authorities say the injuries likely were caused by the baby being dropped, shaken and slapped.

Information from: KIMT-TV, http://www.kimt.com

