Diet Coke gets new look, new flavors

Coca-Cola is changing their iconic Diet Coke can, along with adding new flavors to the lineup.

The new can will feature 12-ounces of cola in a slimmed-down look. It also includes four new flavors: feisty cherry, twisted mango, ginger lime, and zesty blood orange. They say their new look won't change the taste of Diet Coke, however.

The company says the revamp is due to buyers turning their back on sugary beverages, in favor of flavored water.

You can expect the cans to hit store shelves at the end of the month.