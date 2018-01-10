Diet Coke gets new look, new flavors - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Diet Coke gets new look, new flavors

Posted: Updated:
Written by Sara Belmont
Connect

 Coca-Cola is changing their iconic Diet Coke can, along with adding new flavors to the lineup.

The new can will feature 12-ounces of cola in a slimmed-down look. It also includes four new flavors: feisty cherry, twisted mango, ginger lime, and zesty blood orange. They say their new look won't change the taste of Diet Coke, however.

The company says the revamp is due to buyers turning their back on sugary beverages, in favor of flavored water.

You can expect the cans to hit store shelves at the end of the month.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.