Car totaled after crash in Fayette County

Written by Sara Belmont
Everyone is okay after a crash in Fayette County.

Sheriffs tell us it happened yesterday at 90th St. and F Avenue. They say a 20-year-old lost control of his car, ran into a ditch, and hit a utility pole. The car is totaled. The driver was fine, but was cited for failure to maintain control.

