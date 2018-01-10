January is National Mentoring Month - and mentors are greatly needed

The need for mentors in our area is constant, and that need is being highlighted during the month of January. It is National Mentoring Month.

"National Mentoring Month is all about reflecting upon and thanking the mentors in your life, but also trying to encourage others to mentor a youth, due to the tremendous community need, and the high impact youth mentoring programs have in a person's life," said Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa CEO, Katie Orlando.

BBBSNEIA knows the need for mentors all too well. Currently, there are over 140 youth in northeast Iowa who are waiting for a mentor.

"Research has shown that, when matched through a quality mentoring program, mentors can play a powerful role in providing young people with the tools to make responsible decisions, stay focused and engaged in school, and reduce or avoid risky behavior," said Orlando.

A recent national report called The Mentoring Effect showed that young people who were at-risk for not completing high school but who had a mentor were 55% more likely to be enrolled in college than those who didn't have a mentor. They were also 81% more likely to participate regularly in sports or extracurricular activities, 78% more likely to volunteer regularly, and more than twice as likely to say they held a leadership position in a club or sports team.

BBBSNEIA's tireless work to connect adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”) has paid off. The agency has twice been named Agency of the Year on the national level. And Orlando was named Iowa's Non-Profit Leader of the Year in 2017.

National Mentoring Month is the largest-scale mentoring campaign nationwide, recognized by each sitting president since its inception in 2002. Many events happen during January to highlight the power of mentoring. Learn more and see the schedule here.