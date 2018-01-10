Copy-Bill would bar Iowa officials from working as foreign agents

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa lawmaker is sponsoring a bill that would bar state officials from engaging in outside work as agents of foreign governments.

Rep. Brian Meyer, a Des Moines Democrat, introduced House File 2018 Wednesday. Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has called for changing state law in similar fashion.

The plan comes after executive branch appointees Kim and Connie Schmett have faced an ethics inquiry and criticism for working as agents of Saudi Arabia.

The couple's firm received $101,500 as part of a Saudi-funded campaign opposing a law allowing victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks to sue the kingdom for allegedly sponsoring terrorism.

Meyer's legislation would declare that certain elected and executive branch officials would be barred from outside activities in which they have to register as foreign agents.

