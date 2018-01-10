Police say no crime suspected in death of 7-month-old

MANLY, Iowa (AP) - Police say no crime is suspected in the death of a 7-month-old who was being cared for at an in-home day care in northern Iowa.

Manly Police Chief Aaron Pals identified the child Tuesday as Haven Rozevink, who lived in Manly.

Medics were sent to the home in Manly around 3 p.m. Dec. 28. They performed CPR on Haven, and she was taken to a Mason City hospital. Pals says the little girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. He also says autopsy results can't be released yet.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.