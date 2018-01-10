DACA: What a federal judge’s ruling means for UNI ‘dreamer’

Despite a federal judge's order to put a temporary block on the Trump administrations effort to end the DACA program, 'dreamers' are still facing uncertainty.

A federal judge on Tuesday night ordered the Trump administration to revive part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, that protected people who were illegally brought to the United States as children from being deported. The Department of Homeland Security, rescinded the DACA program in September.

The program has given nearly 800,000 people the right to work legally in the U.S. since 2012. Several states, including Iowa have filed lawsuits to protect DACA recipients, who are known as 'dreamers.'

U.S. District Judge William Alsup issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday night in San Francisco ordering DHS to resume accepting renewal applications from people who are already protected under DACA while challenges to the September order work their way through the courts. But DHS doesn't have to accept new applications, he ruled.

For the past several months, those dreamers have had to endure uncertainty. One of those dreamers, Itzel Chavez is a pre-med student at the University of Northern Iowa, who is now waiting to see the fate of the DACA program.

"Oh everyday," said Chavez. "Everyday. I live in fear everyday. I try not to let it affect me, but I do wake up sometimes thinking what's going to happen to me today?"

Chavez is one of the nearly 800,000 dreamers who are closely watching what happens to the country's DACA program. However, Chavez says the temporary block to end DACA, is just that, temporary.

"I don't want to be pessimistic about it," said Chavez. "But, like DAPA (Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents), where it went to the Supreme Court and didn't really go anywhere. I feel like that's what's going to happen with DACA, we just have to keep advocating and calling Congress for a Clean Dream Act. And advocating for TPS (Temporary Protected Status) and all the 11 million undocumented people in the U.S."

Front and center at the country's largest immigration issue, Chavez has been using her voice to defend DACA. Chavez says she's been living in limbo ever since her DACA protection expired back in March.

"Wondering how am I going to afford college?" said Chavez.

A young 'dreamer,' with sights set on medical school, Chavez is now waiting to see how lawmakers work to come up with a legislative fix.

President Trump tweeted overnight, "As I made very clear today, our country needs the security of the wall on the southern border, which must be a part of any DACA approval."

As Trump turns his efforts to the border wall, dreamers are left to question their fate.

"They see us as economic people in a way," said Chavez. "They see us as a way to bring in money. But in reality we're human beings, we're here to stay."

The DACA program is not a path to citizenship but allows dreamers like Chavez to remain in the country without fear of deportation. The President recently held a bi-partisan meeting with members of Congress where they discussed DACA, border security, and the visa lottery system.