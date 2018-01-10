SPIDER SCARE: Couple tries to kill spider with torch lighter, se - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

SPIDER SCARE: Couple tries to kill spider with torch lighter, sets entire complex on fire

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
An entire apartment complex caught fire in California, and a spider scare is behind it.

The couple tried killing the spider by using a torch lighter. When the spider scurried away, it then caught the bed on fire. 

The fire eventually spread throughout the apartment complex.

People who live in the building have to stay somewhere else for the time being, but no one was hurt. 

