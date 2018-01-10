Suspect surrenders in Des Moines 1st homicide of 2018 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Suspect surrenders in Des Moines 1st homicide of 2018

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities say a suspect has surrendered in Des Moines' first homicide of 2018.

Police say officers and medics sent around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a reported shooting found the body of a 39-year-old man who'd been shot in the chest.

A few minutes later the suspect contacted police and then surrendered. No charges have been filed.

Police haven't released the name of the victim or the suspect.

