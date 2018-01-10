Two cars collide, no life-threatening injuries - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Two cars collide, no life-threatening injuries

LINN COUNTY (KWWL) -

A two vehicle crash sends two people to the hospital.

Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night, two cars collided at Highway 100 and 31st St. near Marion. A Toyota Camry, driven by Michelle Butler of Marion, was driving east on Highway 100 and turned north onto 31st St. A Ford Taurus, driven by Jody Martin of Mount Vernon, was driving west on Highway 100 and hit the Camry.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and were taken to St. Luke's Hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. 

Butler was cited for failure to yield upon left turn. 

