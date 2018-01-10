Firefighter injured in early morning fire

A firefighter has been injured after a house and garage caught fire in Independence this morning.

Fire crews say it happened along Otterville Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. early Wednesday. Crews from Independence, Fairbank, Jesup, and Hazleton responded to the fire.

Firefighters say there was one person in the house at the time, but they were out when crews got there.

The fire may have started in the garage. Firefighters say the house is considered a total loss.

The firefighter that was injured is expected to be okay.

At this point, firefighters don't know what caused the fire.

Jordan Mickle contributed to this report.