Firefighter injured in early morning fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

news alert

Firefighter injured in early morning fire

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
INDEPENDENCE (KWWL) -

A firefighter has been injured after a house and garage caught fire in Independence this morning.

Fire crews say it happened along Otterville Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. early Wednesday. Crews from Independence, Fairbank, Jesup, and Hazleton responded to the fire.

Firefighters say there was one person in the house at the time, but they were out when crews got there.

The fire may have started in the garage. Firefighters say the house is considered a total loss.

The firefighter that was injured is expected to be okay.

At this point, firefighters don't know what caused the fire.

Jordan Mickle contributed to this report.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.