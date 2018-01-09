Iowa State falls short at #12 Kansas - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa State falls short at #12 Kansas

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Iowa State Cyclones

    Cyclones

    The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>
    The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWWL) -

The Iowa State Cyclones fell to 0-4 in the Big 12 after falling 83-78 to 12th ranked Kansas.

Lindell Wigginton had 27 points and Donovan Jackson scored 20 for the Cyclones (9-6, 0-4), whose four straight losses -- including back-to-back overtime defeats -- have come on the heels of nine straight wins.

Cameron Lard added 15 points and 10 rebounds, though he also had seven of the Cyclones' 17 turnovers. Nick Weiler-Babb contributed 13 points, 10 boards and eight assists.

The game was tied 73-all with 3 1/2 minutes left, but Newman blocked Jackson's shot to create a run-out for Kansas at the other end. Iowa State proceeded to turn it over on its next three possessions, and the Jayhawks converted two of them into easy baskets to put the game away.

It was the Jayhawks' 12th win over Iowa State in their last 13 tries at Allen Fieldhouse.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.