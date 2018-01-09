Iowa State falls short at #12 Kansas

The Iowa State Cyclones fell to 0-4 in the Big 12 after falling 83-78 to 12th ranked Kansas at Allen Field House.More >>
A former Northern Iowa football star is in legal hot water following an incident last night at the Isle Casino hotel in Waterloo.More >>
Megan Gustafson was named to the Big Ten Player of the Week honor roll as the junior forward kept alive her string of nine straight conference weekly honors.More >>
The Chicago Bears have hired Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy as their new head coach, hoping he can help lift a foundering NFL franchise emerge from one of its worst runs in history.More >>
The Green Bay Packers have promoted Brian Gutekunst to general manager.More >>
