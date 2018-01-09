Iowa State falls short at #12 Kansas

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The Iowa State Cyclones fell to 0-4 in the Big 12 after falling 83-78 to 12th ranked Kansas.

Lindell Wigginton had 27 points and Donovan Jackson scored 20 for the Cyclones (9-6, 0-4), whose four straight losses -- including back-to-back overtime defeats -- have come on the heels of nine straight wins.

Cameron Lard added 15 points and 10 rebounds, though he also had seven of the Cyclones' 17 turnovers. Nick Weiler-Babb contributed 13 points, 10 boards and eight assists.

The game was tied 73-all with 3 1/2 minutes left, but Newman blocked Jackson's shot to create a run-out for Kansas at the other end. Iowa State proceeded to turn it over on its next three possessions, and the Jayhawks converted two of them into easy baskets to put the game away.

It was the Jayhawks' 12th win over Iowa State in their last 13 tries at Allen Fieldhouse.