All are safe, including dog rescued in Cedar Rapids fire

Everyone is safe including a family dog after a Cedar Rapids duplex fire.

Firefighters were called around 2 p.m. to the home which is located in the 600 block of 15th Street SE.

Flames several feet tall could be seen shooting out of the building.

"I wanted to go in to make sure everyone was alright but you know there was so much black smoke rolling out, I couldn't really yeah it was yeah adrenaline was definitely pumping a little bit," says Brandon Lee, a neighbor.

Lee says he kicked in a door to check for people but he also wanted to check for a dog he knew lived inside.

"Broke a window out to the basement and yelled for the dog but I didn't see him," Lee says.

Cedar Rapids Public Safety Spokesperson Greg Buelow says everyone made it out safely.

We later learned the dog was okay as well, firefighters reunited it with it's owner.

The pup could be seen soaked in water as firefighters worked to dry it off.

Sadly the duplex appeared to be a total loss leaving two families without their homes.

"My prayers go out to the families who were affected by it. I hope you know they get some help from whoever they need," says Lee.

It's unclear at this time what sparked the fire.