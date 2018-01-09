Waterloo Police Chief says crime rate is down

Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka says the city's violent crime rate is on the decline. Trelka says statistics show an eight percent drop in serious crimes from last year.

In a list of 40 different types of serious crimes including rape, aggravated assault, and weapons violations, most show a decrease from last year.

However, homicides went back up from the six-year low in 2016.

2017 saw six murders in Waterloo, a January murder/suicide at George Wyth Memorial State Park, a 4-year-old killed by a caregiver, and four deadly shootings.

In January, Denelius Nesby, 55, was shot on Logan Avenue.

In June, 22-year-old mother of three, Mikaela Hill was the victim of a bullet meant for someone else in the home.

Just a month later, Frederick Webber, 37, died when he and another man were shot while driving.

In December, Cedric Craft, 39, was shot in his home on Courtland Street.

"Our focus for 2018 is the suppression of gun violence because we still have this group of individuals who are engaging in violence against each other and when need to do a better job of holding them accountable or even getting them not to engage in this type of behavior," said Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka.

Trelka says his officers have made good progress over the past several years, but prevention begins with the city's youth.

"It is time for us to dig deeper. We want to have an impact on these kids, who are prone to join gangs. These kids who are 10 to 13-years-old. We want to get involved with them so that they don't get to the point where they get involved in the gang lifestyle," said Trelka.

Despite the work yet to be done, Trelka says Waterloo isn't the same city.

"Overall this is the lowest our crime rate has been in decades," said Trelka. "We are focused, we are community oriented, we are just plowing forward and going to continue to do so."

But, Trelka says, Waterloo Police need the community to continue the downward trend.

"If you see something, say something. If you see something suspicious occurring give us a call," said Trelka.

Trelka says people not speaking up is one of the biggest obstacles investigators face in closing cases. All four deadly shootings remain open cases.

Here is the full crime report released by Chief Trelka: