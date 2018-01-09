New computerized security system now in place at Black Hawk County Jail

A new computerized security system is now in place at the Black Hawk County Jail.

A $2 million project years in the making, approved by the County Board of Supervisors, to help improve the safety and security of everyone inside the jail.

With the click of the mouse, master control truly has control of everything.

Sheriff Tony Thompson says, "From intercoms, to cameras, to all the controls of all the electronics from elevators, cameras, lights, doors...everything."

The new system is giving technicians a brand new pair of eyes all over the jail.

Mike McCullum of master control says, "There's a lot more cameras, a lot more views than we had before which increases the safety for everybody within the facility."

It's something Sheriff Tony Thompson has been working on getting for years.

He says, "I started beating the drum with the Board of Supervisors about 4 years ago. We were running an entire facility on a 23-year-old computer."

Add in multiple system fails...

"It's like doing CPR to an old computer. When it did fail and if we experienced a fail, we would run this entire 272 bed jail on keys," Sheriff Thompson says.

A prisoner also was able to escape the Black Hawk County Jail back in 2012.

Sheriff Thompson says, "Cameras that should have been in places that weren't, we now have."

This all comes as the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office continues to test a new radio network for 911, which the Sheriff adds is going well.