Former UNI star Tirrell Rennie arrest and jailed following incident at Isle Casino

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

A former Northern Iowa football star is in legal hot water following an incident last night at the Isle Casino hotel in Waterloo.

Former Missouri Valley All-Conference quarterback Tirrell Rennie was arrested after he refused to remove his gun and leave the Isle Hotel.

Rennie was a dual threat quarterback for the Panthers in 2010 and 2011 seasons...he passed for more than 1500 yards and rushed for more than a 1000 yards in each of those seasons while leading UNI to the FCS playoffs.

Last night Waterloo police say Rennie had to be tased and was arrested for interfering with offical acts while armed which is a felony and also msidemeanor trespassing at the Isle.

Rennie further complicated his situation this morning during his initial court appearance by declining to identify himself.

Rennie was found in contempt of court for refusing to answer questions.

District court judge Linda Fangman sentenced Rennie to 180 days in jail and raised his bond from $5-thousand to $100-thousand dollars cash.