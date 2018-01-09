UPDATE: Crews respond to fire in Cedar Rapids

Fire crews are working to put out a fire in a duplex that's suffering massive damage.

According to Cedar Rapids police, firefighters were called out at 2:00 p.m. to 605 15th Street SE in Cedar Rapids. Crews arrived on scene and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the second story of the duplex. Firefighters entered the building at least twice, but did not find anyone inside. There is one person, who unaccounted for, was safe at another location. A dog that was missing in the building has been found.

