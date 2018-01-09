Dubuque police looking for person who allegedly stole alcohol fr - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque police looking for person who allegedly stole alcohol from HyVee

DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Dubuque police are looking for a man who allegedly took $60 of alcohol from HyVee. 

This happened last Saturday around 8:30 p.m. at 400 S. Locust Street.

The suspect is described as a 60 to 75-year-old white male, around 6' tall, with white hair.

Contact Dubuque police if you have any information. 

