Waterloo Police: Gun shots hit car with 4-year-old inside

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Waterloo Police say both a car and a vehicle were hit by gunfire on Monday.

Officers say a car was traveling east on Riehl St., from Grandview Ave, when the shots were fired.

The vehicle was hit once, and police found bullet holes in two nearby houses.

Police say the car was occupied by two adults, a 16-year-old and a 4-year-old.

According to police, no injuries were reported. 

