Dubuque County woman loses $57,000 in online dating scam

A Dubuque County woman lost about $57,000 to an online dating scam, the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office said.

Chief Deputy Dave Riniker said the woman started correspondence with a man in October, and sent him money via Western Union, and also opened bank accounts and credit cards to give to him.

The two never met, he said.

Riniker said she also sent personal info, including info about her social security.number.

Riniker said they are investigating, and will try to track down IP addresses, but said it would be hard to track down the offender.

He said he wants to remind people to be careful online, because "they aren't always legit."