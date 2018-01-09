Dubuque County woman loses $57,000 in online dating scam - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque County woman loses $57,000 in online dating scam

Posted: Updated:
Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
DUBUQUE COUNTY (KWWL) -

A Dubuque County woman lost about $57,000 to an online dating scam, the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office said.

Chief Deputy Dave Riniker said the woman started correspondence with a man in October, and sent him money via Western Union, and also opened bank accounts and credit cards to give to him.  

The two never met, he said.

Riniker said she also sent personal info, including info about her social security.number.

Riniker said they are investigating, and will try to track down IP addresses, but said it would be hard to track down the offender.

He said he wants to remind people to be careful online, because "they aren't always legit."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.