NEW DETAILS: Delhi man found dead after vehicle submerged 8ft. in lake

UPDATE: The Delaware County Sheriff says neighbors saw a car doing doughnuts on Lake Delhi before a man's body was pulled from the lake Monday evening.

Neighbors who live near Lake Delhi say they saw rescue crews and first responders in the area Monday evening. Mark Hempstead, who's lived in the area more than 30 years, says it's a first.

"You have instances on the river, but never this close, not right out your front door," said Hempstead.

The Delaware County Sheriff says they got a call around 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon for a car breaking through the ice. Once rescue crews arrived, they found a car submerged eight feet in the lake. First responders put a camera underwater, and once they saw a person inside the car, they called a diver in and a crane to bring the car out of the water. According to the Sheriff's office, they believe the car went through the ice sometime Sunday evening.

The news is shaking the close-knit community of Delhi. Hempstead said he golfs with Salow's uncles.

"Terrible terrible, these are two of my best friends and to know they've lost someone in their family is terrible," said Hempstead. "And to lose them in this fashion...how do you deal with it?"

Neighbors say it's a common sight to see cars on the lake.

"For years, you've seen vehicles all over that river, the ice gets that thick," said Hempstead. "But I'm just afraid out here-there's a current. Ice is not going to build underneath of a current. It's just a terrible terrible loss-too young for this to happen to somebody."

According to the Sheriff, neighbors who live right along the lake say they saw a car doing donuts on the ice before Salow's body was pulled from the lake.

Hempstead has one message for others going out on the ice.

"Know your ice is thick enough before you go out there-please," said Hempstead. "I just lost a good family friend because of it."

