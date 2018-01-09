Soon-to-be-brides' wedding gowns go up in flames in Ottumwa fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Soon-to-be-brides' wedding gowns go up in flames in Ottumwa fire

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
A definite wedding nightmare: a bridal shop in Ottumwa caught fire, with all inventory inside at the time.

A historic building in downtown Ottumwa, which houses the bridal shop called The Bridal Cottage, was destroyed in the fire.

Investigators are working to find the cause; no one was hurt.

