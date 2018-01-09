Sugarland National Reunion Tour coming to the Iowa State Fair

Country music duo, Sugarland, announced that it would be doing a national tour reboot in 2018.

As part of the national tour reboot, they will be performing at the Iowa State Fair on Friday, August 17.

The Iowa State Fair Grandstand is undergoing renovations for 2018. Fair fans will enjoy renovations this year, which includes 4,000 more seats, new restrooms, and the newly named Kum & Go stage.

Sugarland 'Still the Same Tour' with special guests Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell

Friday, August 17, 2018 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $52, $57, $67

Reba with special guest Chase Bryant

Friday, August 10, 2018 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $50, $55, $65

Casting Crowns with special guest Matthew West

Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $30, $35, $45

Tickets On sale: Friday, January 19, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.

at www.etix.com or 800-514-3849

