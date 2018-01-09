Oprah's Golden Globes speech sparks talk of 2020 campaign

By THOMAS BEAUMONT and STEVE PEOPLES

Associated Press



DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- The idea of bumper stickers reading "Oprah 2020" may be a liberal fantasy, but some Democratic Party activists are chattering about a Winfrey for president campaign anyway.



Winfrey's impassioned speech Sunday night at the Golden Globes sparked talk about whether she might follow in the footsteps of another wildly wealthy media star who jumped into politics by campaigning for the highest office in the land, Donald Trump.



In receiving a lifetime achievement award from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Winfrey spoke of her humble upbringing and her childhood respect for civil rights heroes. But it was her support of women calling out sexual harassment that fueled talk among Democrats in states where presidential runs usually begin, Iowa and New Hampshire.



Last fall Winfrey dismissed the notion of running for president.

