Oprah's Golden Globes speech sparks talk of 2020 campaign - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Oprah's Golden Globes speech sparks talk of 2020 campaign

Posted: Updated:

By THOMAS BEAUMONT and STEVE PEOPLES
Associated Press
   
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- The idea of bumper stickers reading "Oprah 2020" may be a liberal fantasy, but some Democratic Party activists are chattering about a Winfrey for president campaign anyway.
   
Winfrey's impassioned speech Sunday night at the Golden Globes sparked talk about whether she might follow in the footsteps of another wildly wealthy media star who jumped into politics by campaigning for the highest office in the land, Donald Trump.
   
In receiving a lifetime achievement award from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Winfrey spoke of her humble upbringing and her childhood respect for civil rights heroes. But it was her support of women calling out sexual harassment that fueled talk among Democrats in states where presidential runs usually begin, Iowa and New Hampshire.
   
Last fall Winfrey dismissed the notion of running for president.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.