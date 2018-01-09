Police investigating death of baby who'd been at Iowa day care

MANLY, Iowa (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a 7-month-old girl who was being cared for at an in-home day care in northern Iowa.

Manly police say in a news release that medics were sent to the home in Manly around 3 p.m. Dec. 28. They performed CPR on the baby, and she was taken to a Mason City hospital. Manly Police Chief Aaron Pals says the little girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Her name and those of her parents haven't been released.

Pals says state agencies are aiding the investigation. No arrest has been reported.