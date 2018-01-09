Independence pit bull rescued after left outside in freezing temperatures

It's crazy to think that this weather right now feels warm to us.

We all remember how last week felt.

Imagine having to live outside in that.

Wildthunder Wildlife and Animal Rehabilitation in Independence says they got a few calls from people concerned about a pit bull that was out in the cold.

Wildthunder says the dog's name is Happy. His owners ended up surrendering him. He was living outside in the cold with a little igloo for shelter.

Now, Wildthunder and Pipestone Veterinary Services are working together to take care of Happy.

Wildthunder says he has a little cough, otherwise he will be OK. He has now been neutered and has gotten his appropriate shots.

Happy is looking for a new home.

If you would like to donate, you can donate directly to Pipestone in care of Happy or to Wildthunder.

You can either click here for Paypal or donations can be sent to Wildthunder Wars at 2584 Henley Ave. Independence Ia. 50644