THIS MORNING: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to give first Condition of the State address

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to give first Condition of the State address

Written by Ally Crutcher
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will give her first Condition of the State address this morning at 10.

A number of issues are expected to be outlined in her speech: the budget, both individual and corporate taxes, water quality and money for education.

State lawmakers returned to Des Moines yesterday, marking the beginning of the 2018 legislative session.

