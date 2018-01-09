Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 in College Football Playoff National - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 in College Football Playoff National Championship overtime thriller

ATLANTA (AP) -

Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 in overtime to win its 11th college football national championship.

This is a developing story, more information to follow.

