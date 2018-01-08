Gustafson earns ninth straight Big Ten honor

Megan Gustafson was named to the Big Ten Player of the Week honor roll as the junior forward kept alive her string of nine straight conference weekly honors.More >>
The Chicago Bears have hired Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy as their new head coach, hoping he can help lift a foundering NFL franchise emerge from one of its worst runs in history.More >>
The Green Bay Packers have promoted Brian Gutekunst to general manager.More >>
Freshman Bruno Fernando scored a career-high 21 points, Anthony Cowan Jr. added 15 and Maryland beat Iowa 91-73 Sunday night to keep the Hawkeyes winless in the Big Ten.More >>
Clayton Custer scored 11 points and Ben Richardson hit a big 3-pointer to spark a late run as Loyola-Chicago rallied for a 56-50 victory over Northern Iowa on Sunday afternoon.More >>
