Gustafson earns ninth straight Big Ten honor

Megan Gustafson was named to the Big Ten Player of the Week honor roll as the junior forward kept alive her string of nine straight conference weekly honors. Gustafson has been named to the honor roll four times and has been named the player of the week in the other five weeks.

She led the Hawkeyes this past week averaging 24.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in two games. On Saturday at Illinois, Gustafson registered 34 points and 12 rebounds and tallied her 16th double-double of the season which ranks first in the nation.

Gustafson and the 18th ranked Hawkeyes host Purdue on Saturday.