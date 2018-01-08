On the mend: Tate walking towards recovery

From not knowing whether they could save his right leg, to now walking again-an Eastern Iowa boy is making a remarkable recovery.

Three-year-old Tate Manahl was involved in a lawnmower accident this past August, which left him with severe injuries. His growth plate was crushed, his legs were injured, and the organs in his abdomen were wounded.

Tate spent nearly two months in the PICU (Pediatric Intensive Care Unit) at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. 19 procedures later, his recovery is making tremendous strides.

Doctors at the U of I were able to save his right leg. Monday morning, Tate went into the U of I with his parents for another surgery.

"The last procedure, they did a bone transport where they cut the bone at the bottom, right by his ankle," said Tate's father Ryan Manahl. "They pinned the bone and then they pinned it above and below where they cut. So we transported the bone up over the last 40 days. And then behind the bone they transported, it fills in with new bone. So today, they wanted to go in and help support the top site where the two bones met. And they also did some bone grafting, where they took it from his pelvis and just supported it to strengthen it as we move forward."

Tate's muscles are just starting to wake up again, but he's already making amazing strides. Tate has been wearing hardware on his right leg to help him walk again.

"Once we got him to walk to us-it's so relieving to see from the day of the accident to where we are now-it's just a miracle," said Manahl. "He still has both his legs. He's so strong. You know he does the work, puts the time in. And then when he completed that walk he just wants to squeeze you and hug you."

His parents along with older brother Cason have been encouraging Tate to walk on his own with the hardware.

"We couldn't be more proud of Cason and how mature he is," said Manahl.

Manahl said Monday's procedure went well.

"They were able to go and do this procedure which we were looking forward to because the benefits of it are awesome," said Manahl.

The hardware distributes the weight-but at the same works to help strengthen Tate's muscles again. His mom Fonda has been taking him to physical therapy, where he gets to ride a bike. Slowly, Tate is re-learning the things he loved to do, with the encouragement of his family.

"You gotta do this so you can ride your bike this summer, so you can ride the scooter," said Manahl. "Because that's all he talks about is I'm going to ride that scooter this summer and play basketball."

"He was so happy that we're at this point now that he can actually walk," said Manahl. "And you know he's weak but it's another step forward to the day where he's not going to need all that assistance and hardware."

The Manahl's say if everything goes smoothly with his healing, Tate's next procedure won't be until June. In June, doctors plan on removing the hardware on his right leg so he can walk on his own.

