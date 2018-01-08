Community rallies behind family who lost home in New Year's fire

The community is rallying behind a family who lost their home in a New Year's Day fire.

It happened on Brentwood Drive NE in Cedar Rapids.

Jeff and Rachel Brookens and their 4-month-old baby boy were able to make it out safely.

"I ran outside as quick and I could and you could just see smoke pouring out of the back of the garage," Jeff told us.

The family had only been in the house for a little more than a year and it's been a perfect location for them.

"We always joked that it was close enough to the woods to keep me happy and you know close enough to Target to keep my wife happy," says Jeff.

While everyone survived the fire including the family pets they lost nearly all of their belongings including two vehicles.

"We've had so much support from friends and family and co-workers and even people in the neighborhood that we don't even know and they've really stepped out and we're just really speechless at it all," Jeff says.

Both Jeff and Rachel served in the army.

Neighbor Joleen Trent says they never asked for help but it's something neighbors wanted to do.

A Go Fund Me page has already raised more than $3,600 for the family: https://www.gofundme.com/brookens-family-house-fire

"I wanna say thank you, I'm thankful to everybody and I'm so happy that my family is still together,"Jeff says.

The family plans to rebuild in the same spot.