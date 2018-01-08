Olympic Bobsled Flag makes stop in Waterloo

The international showdown of all things snow and ice is just a month away.

The 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremonies are set for February 9, with games starting on Thursday, February 8.

Excitement is certainly building and some people in eastern Iowa are getting in on the action. An American flag that was flying high over the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office and Waterloo Fire Department last week, will be going to South Korea with the US Bobsled Teams.

Bobsledding takes great teamwork, something law enforcement agencies know well.

Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson is excited to watch Team USA this year.

"We are very patriotic people and we want the US to do well and represent us well at the Winter Olympics. Hopefully at some point, we can see that flag that flew in Waterloo over there at the Winter Olympics," he says.

So how did the Bobsled Team's Olympic flag end up in Iowa?

Sheriff Thompson says it all started when one of his warrant officers, who is currently deployed, gave him a call. He told him that the flag is stopping at law enforcement agencies and fire departments all across the country before heading to South Korea.

Sheriff Thompson says, "It's a great way to recognize public safety and public service, but it's also to encourage and support the US teams as they go to the Winter Olympics"

From our country's best, to hopefully the soon-to-be world's best bobsledders.

The flag was sent back to New York this past weekend. Sheriff Thompson said they included the pictures and a note wishing the teams the best of luck from the best of eastern Iowa.

Catch all of the excitement of this year's 2018 Winter Olympics on KWWL.