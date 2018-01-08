Special Olympics in Dubuque provides opportunity to compete

Every year, hundreds of athletes look forward to competing in the Special Olympics Iowa Winter Games in Dubuque.

More than 350 children and adults with special needs compete in the event.

At Camp Albrecht Acres, the sport is snowshoeing. Some were very good at it, taking the 800 meter trial effortlessly.

Others, like Danielle Simoni, 30, from the Quad Cities were being encouraged step-by-step." Just to keep going, don't give up, think about the reward at the end if we happen to get medals," said her coach, Marie Randol.

She's been coaching Danielle for about three years.

"They are athletes, whether it be track and field, bowling, swimming, skiing, ice skating, snowshoeing," she said. "Whatever they're competing in, they're athletes."

The cheers and support from the sidelines giving Danielle the push she needed, to finish strong like a true Olympian.

Randol said people with special needs don't have many opportunities to play sports and win medals. This competition is a way for them to feel good about themselves and build confidence.

A second full day of competing takes place Tuesday, with ice skating, skiing, and more snowshoeing.

For the schedule, visit: http://www.soiowa.org/competitions/statewide-competitions/winter-games/