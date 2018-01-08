Gov. Reynolds to deliver Condition of the State address tomorrow

Governor Kim Reynolds' first Condition of the State Address will be presented to the Iowa Legislature Tuesday at 10:00 AM.

In her speech, she will lay out her budget and legislative priorities for 2018.

Today, lawmakers returned to the state Capitol, for a mostly ceremonial day of speeches by legislative leaders. Republicans who hold majorities in the Senate and House have indicated that overhauling Iowa's tax code will be high on their to-do list. Reynolds could outline her plan on taxes in her speech Tuesday.

You can watch it live on our website and on Facebook.