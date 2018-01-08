Sen. Grassley names new State Director

Senator Chuck Grassley announced Monday the new State Director, who will be joining his staff later this month.

Carol Olson, of Des Moines, will represent Grassley and oversee the work of regional directors and constituent service specialists in Grassley offices statewide, including Cedar Rapids, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Des Moines, Sioux City and Waterloo.

Olson will be based in Des Moines and start on Januarry 22.

Olson has been Deputy Secretary of State for Electronics in Des Moines for the last three years. She had the same role for Secretary of State Paul Pate from 1995 - 1998. Olson previously worked 12 years for Thrivent Financial where she manager member engagement throughout Iowa. Other work and education experiences include: Staff Director on the Iowa State Senate Republican Staff; Legislative Assistant in Washington for Grassley from 1987-1991; student at Iowa State University where she earned her bachelor's degree; and student at Minnesota State University where she earned her master's degree.