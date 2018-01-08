Home catches fire while owner defrosts pipes

A man's home was destroyed, all because he was trying to defrost his pipes. His home caught on fire Friday night in Cedar Falls in Five Seasons mobile home park.

The home was up in flames when fire crews arrived and they were not able to save it. Fire crews say the man tried to use a large heater and multiple heat lamps to try and unfreeze the pipes under his trailer.

Firefighters say the man walked away while the heaters were running and one of them sparked the fire. Neighbor Mary Welch saw the flames break out.

"The fire was coming out of this end and it didn't take any time at all, it was just unbelievable," said Welch, Cedar Falls.

Welch watched the blaze from her kitchen window, terrified for her neighbor. She says she wishes he would have never tried to thaw his pipes by himself.

"You do not want to thaw your own pipes, it's very dangerous," said Welch. "It's a terrible lesson to learn, it's really very frightening."

Cedar Falls Fire Chief John Bostwick says the pipes were frozen for a few days, and the man who lives in the home was doing all he could to defrost them.

"The person who was living here had been trying to thaw their pipes underneath the trailer using a variety of different methods, one of them was a halogen light and one of them was a torpedo style heater," said Chief Bostwick. "There was several different devices that he used, none of which are the best method for thawing out pipes."

Chief Bostwick says to use heat tape to prevent the pipes from freezing or call a professional.

"Using an open flame or using those types of heating devices and leaving them alone especially are not ways to thaw out those pipes," said Chief Bostwick. "It's not a logical or common sense method way of doing that."

Chief Bostwick says to never walk away from an open flame.

"Unfortunately he left something unattended, probably too long and that's what happened," said Chief Bostwick.

Fire crews say the man was not in the home when the fire sparked, so he was not hurt. But the home is destroyed, and for now, he is staying with is brother.

Neighbors say the trailer park did send out a memo in the fall with tips on how to keep your pipes from freezing, such as letting the faucet drip and opening up the cabinet doors to let warm air circulate.