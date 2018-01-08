Marion officers looking for car theft suspect

Marion police say they're looking for this man in connection with a car theft.

Police in Marion says a man stole a running car from a convenience store parking lot, and now officers are asking for help from the public in tracking the suspect down.

Officers say a gray 2012 Ford Escape was stolen from the Casey's General Store in the 600 block of Lindale Drive back on Saturday, December 30. They say the car was running in the parking lot while the owner was inside the store, and was taken around 6:15 a.m.

While the car was later found in Cedar Rapids, the suspect has not been caught in the case, according to police. They would like to hear from anyone who recognizes him. If you think you know who the suspect is you can contact the Marion Police Department or Linn County CrimeStoppers.

Police are also reminding everyone that leaving your car running unattended greatly increases the chances of it being stolen.