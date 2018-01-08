Disney on Ice coming to Dubuque - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Disney on Ice coming to Dubuque

Written by Sara Belmont
Disney on Ice is coming to Dubuque March 29 through April 1. There will be seven performance at Five Flags Center. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12th at 10 a.m. Prices range from $17 - $57.

You can buy them at the Five Flags Center box office, or by calling 1-800-745-3000. You can also buy them online here

