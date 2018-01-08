Trial is underway for Iowa teacher accused of not reporting sexu - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Trial is underway for Iowa teacher accused of not reporting sexual abuse

Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
TAMA COUNTY (KWWL) -

Trial began this morning for a kindergarten teacher accused of not reporting the sexual abuse that was happening in her classroom at Starry Elementary School in Marion.  

Diane Graham is being charged with Failure to Report child abuse after students allegedly told her they were being abused by a classroom volunteer.

The high school volunteer has been convicted of three counts of sexual abuse for inappropriately touching three kindergartners. 

Graham's trial is taking place in Tama County instead of Linn County because of pre-trial publicity. 

As a teacher Graham is a mandatory reporter for abuse. 

